Lobola details unfold in Port Elizabeth ‘child-bride’ case

Uncle of girl, 13, received R17,000, court learns as human trafficking trial continues

PREMIUM

A total of R17,000 was allegedly paid to the uncle of a 13-year-old girl during lobola negotiations to marry her off to a man old enough to be her grandfather, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Monday.



Testifying in the trial of three people accused of human trafficking and rape, a female relative of the girl’s alleged husband and chief lobola negotiator – who is not being named to protect the identity of the alleged victim – said 11 cows were required from the 61-year-old Greenbushes man to take the girl as his wife...

