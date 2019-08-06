Decline in gun violence sees 'only' 41 deaths at weekend in Cape metro

The equivalent of nearly four football teams were murdered in the Cape Town metro region over the past weekend, but as crime levels persist and the army is deployed to some areas a decline in gun-related deaths is cause for faint optimism.

Gun-related murders in the metro dropped to 16 at the weekend after 31 deaths were recorded two weeks prior - making the latest figure the lowest in 10 weeks.

The gun-related incidents took place mostly in gang-ridden areas.

"When compared with last weekend, we saw the number of recorded murders in the metro region dip from 46 to 41, which is still incredibly high," said Western Cape premier Alan Winde. "What we have seen is a marked decline in the number of murders as a result of gunshots, which was at its lowest in at least 10 weekends."

Of the 41 murders, 16 were due to gunshots, 19 as a result of stabbings, and six due to other circumstances.

Since the defence force (SANDF) rolled into the Cape Flats in July, murder rates have slowly decreased, and Winde attributes this to having "more boots on the ground", as well as escalated efforts from city law-enforcement officers and police.