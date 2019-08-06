Armed robbers hold up Beacon Bay B&B

A four star Bed and Breakfast in Bonza Bay was robbed in broad daylight while the owner, his 14-year old daughter and three of his employees were held at gunpoint by three armed males on Tuesday morning.

The robbery took place at The Thatch Guest House just after 8 am.

According to owner Festus Sawani and the Beacon Bay Community Patrol Association, robbers stole cellphones and other valuables before escaping in a white bakkie.

Sawani said the robbers pretended to be looking accommodation before pointing a gun at the receptionist. "When I came downstairs one of the men told me to get into the bathroom, my daughter was behind me and the other man pointed a gun at her. They shoved us all into the bathroom and the one man covered my face with a towel and pointed the gun at me," he said

Sawani said that he managed to push the bathroom door closed and started screaming for help. "I wrestled with the man to get the door shut and started shouting for help. Our neighbour heard the commotion and called the police."

When the DispatchLIVE visited the B&B at 9 am on Tuesday SAPS were on the scene. Beacon Bay Community Patrol Association (CPA) patrol co-ordinator, Anthony Verwey said that the CPA had also sent out an armed response unit to attempt to track the getaway vehicle.

Verwey said: "The vehicle had no number plates but after reviewing CCTV footage it is believed to be a white new shape GD6 Hilux."