Unroadworthy truck had passed its safety test just an hour earlier

Two examiners who allegedly “overlooked” vehicle defects at a testing station in exchange for money have been arrested in Cape Town.

They were implicated in the processing of fraudulent vehicle certificates in the Western Cape.

“The duo, aged 29 and 30, was arrested on Monday at Universal Roadworthy Station in Philippi,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase.

The bust follows an investigation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team, in partnership with the Western Cape department of transport and public works.