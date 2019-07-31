Wife killer Rob Packham heads to Supreme Court over 22-year sentence

Cape Town wife murderer Rob Packham has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn his 22-year sentence.

Packham was sentenced to an effective 22 years in jail for the murder of his wife, Gill, and subsequently burning her body in the boot of her vehicle in February 2018.

On Wednesday, Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that it had received Packham's court papers.

"The state has received the papers of Rob Packham indicating his application for leave to appeal his conviction," said Ntabazalila, adding that the state would oppose the application.

The NPA has 30 days to file its opposing papers.