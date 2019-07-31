News

Child dies in freak accident at school

By Herald Reporter - 31 July 2019
An 8-year-old boy has died in a freak accident at school. File photo.
A Port Elizabeth primary school pupil has died in a freak accident on school grounds.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the incident happened at Astra Primary School in Bloemendal at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that Luhavan Potgieter was playing with his friends on the school grounds near concrete water pipes. The children were playing on and inside the pipes when he was fatally injured,” Labans said.

“Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.”

