Private detective to help missing Helenvale child's family

Now, East London private detective Leon Nel is offering his services for free as, he says, he knows the hell Recolin's parents are going through.

“I am a parent too and I can’t even begin to imagine the horror these parents are facing,” he said.

Nel was involved in finding a two-year-old just after midnight on January 1 earlier this year.

The child was kidnapped from her parents’ house in East London.

A seasoned private detective he was also employed as a forensic investigator and a police officer before.

Recolin disappeared from the street in front of his Uranus Street home in Barcelona, Helenvale on July 7.

He has not been seen since.