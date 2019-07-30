Private detective to help missing Helenvale child's family
Detective says he believes the case can be solved
The parents of a young Helenvale boy who has been missing more than three weeks have roped in a private detective to help find him as they count down to his ninth birthday.
Recolin Witbooi, whose birthday is on Saturday, has been missing for 24 days after disappearing from the street in front of his parents' home.
Now, East London private detective Leon Nel is offering his services for free as, he says, he knows the hell Recolin's parents are going through.
“I am a parent too and I can’t even begin to imagine the horror these parents are facing,” he said.
Nel was involved in finding a two-year-old just after midnight on January 1 earlier this year.
The child was kidnapped from her parents’ house in East London.
A seasoned private detective he was also employed as a forensic investigator and a police officer before.
Recolin disappeared from the street in front of his Uranus Street home in Barcelona, Helenvale on July 7.
He has not been seen since.
Despite the family and community looking for him, nobody has been able to find anything.
He has disappeared without a trace, his mother Chriszelda Witbooi said.
As Nel arrived at the house to interview the family, community members came running down the street.
“They think he has found Recolin,” one woman said.
Nel said that after a preliminary investigation and interview with Recolin’s mother he has some clues.
“I believe we can solve this case,” he said.
He said he was impressed with the support from the community and will also link up with the Police.
He said the abduction and exploitation of children in the province was becoming a problem.
“We have not heard anything,” Recolin’s father, Clive Domingo, said.
His mother, Chriszelda Witbooi, said Recolin’s birthday is on August 3.
“He loves birthdays. He would look forward to his birthday for days. He would always get up very early in the morning,” she said.
“I want to believe that he will come back on his birthday.”
Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu said they had not been informed about Nel’s involvement.