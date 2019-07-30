Three learners die as ten are hospitalised from suspected food poisoning

Three primary school learners have been killed after eating food that is suspected to be poisoned.

The learners from Nelson Ngobeni primary school at Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, started to complain about stomach pains while others were vomiting. They were then transported to hospital where two died on arrival and the other later.

“The Department has just learnt with shock that there are three learners from Nelson Ngubeni Primary School at Emalahleni Local Municipality who passed away this afternoon because of suspected food poisoning.