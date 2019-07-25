Emotions high in Bay court as child rape accused refused bail
Emotions ran high in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after a magistrate denied an alleged serial child rapist bail.
The taxi driver, who was making his fourth appearance in court, was arrested on June 26 after an 11-year-old girl spoke up after being admitted to Dora Nginza Hospital following an alleged rape...
