Emotions high in Bay court as child rape accused refused bail

Emotions ran high in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after a magistrate denied an alleged serial child rapist bail.



The taxi driver, who was making his fourth appearance in court, was arrested on June 26 after an 11-year-old girl spoke up after being admitted to Dora Nginza Hospital following an alleged rape...

