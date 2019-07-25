Nelson Mandela Bay attorney nominated for a Woza Icon Award

Divorce lawyer Joanne Anthony-Gooden still believes in fairytale endings despite processing clients’ emotional pain

PREMIUM

At the pinnacle of her career, Port Elizabeth divorce attorney Joanne Anthony-Gooden wears many hats as she juggles her thriving practice and charity work, but right now she is mostly proud to be wearing her “mommy hat”.



A trailblazer in her field, it was hardly surprising when Anthony-Gooden, 44, received a nomination for a Woza Icon Award, which recognises a woman lawyer who displays iconic achievements embracing thought innovation, leadership, empowerment of other women and contribution to the law...

