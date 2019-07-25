Coega’s R2bn deals boost
With R2bn worth of investments signed for Coega’s special economic zone in the past financial year, more than 2,000 jobs are expected to be created in sectors that include the ocean economy along with metals, automotive, chemical engineering and food.
The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) is also exploring the cultivation and processing of cannabis for the pharmaceutical industry...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.