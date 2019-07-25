Coega’s R2bn deals boost

With R2bn worth of investments signed for Coega’s special economic zone in the past financial year, more than 2,000 jobs are expected to be created in sectors that include the ocean economy along with metals, automotive, chemical engineering and food.



The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) is also exploring the cultivation and processing of cannabis for the pharmaceutical industry...

