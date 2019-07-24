Robbers hit Lewis Stores in Sidwell

A group of men posing as customers robbed Lewis Stores in Commercial Road, Sidwell, at 9:30am on Wednesday.

Five men entered the store while pretending to be customers before one of them pulled out a firearm.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the gunman held seven staff members at gunpoint while ushering them into the back office.

“They managed to steal 11 televisions, laptops and hi-fi’s before running out of the store,” he said.

“They fled in a bakkie that had been parked outside the store.”

Labans said nobody was inured during the robbery.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.