New VC condemns student violence and destruction at UKZN

The newly appointed vice-chancellor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has given students a tongue-lashing following violence and protests at two of its campuses on Tuesday.

In a communiqué to students and staff on Wednesday, Prof Nana Poku condemned the disruption of classes and destruction of property at the university's Westville campus last week as well as disruptions of classes at both campuses [Howard College and Westville] on Tuesday.

"I will not dignify such conduct with the term 'protest' because it would be unconscionable to react to such actions in any way that normalises them. Outrageous from any perspective, interpersonal violence and material destruction are particularly egregious on a university campus," said Poku in the communiqué.

Last week students at Westville campus blockaded the entrance with burning furniture and in a video shared on social media students and security company Mi7 can be seen clashing at Westville on Tuesday.