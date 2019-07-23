I killed Busi, admits boyfriend
The mother and sister of slain Amalinda businesswoman Busisiwe Ngwadla sat barely three metres away from the man who claimed he killed her, saying he acted in self-defence and “blacked out” while stabbing her numerous times.
Ayanda “Mpiriri” Matika, 50, is charged with the murder of Ngwadla (https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/news/city/2019-02-27-mother-found-murdered-in-amalinda-east-london-flat/), 37, at Emerald Sky flats in Amalinda in February. Ngwadla, a mother of a teenage son, was found by neighbours lying in a pool of blood in front of her bathroom door...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.