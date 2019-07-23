I killed Busi, admits boyfriend

The mother and sister of slain Amalinda businesswoman Busisiwe Ngwadla sat barely three metres away from the man who claimed he killed her, saying he acted in self-defence and “blacked out” while stabbing her numerous times.



Ayanda “Mpiriri” Matika, 50, is charged with the murder of Ngwadla (https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/news/city/2019-02-27-mother-found-murdered-in-amalinda-east-london-flat/), 37, at Emerald Sky flats in Amalinda in February. Ngwadla, a mother of a teenage son, was found by neighbours lying in a pool of blood in front of her bathroom door...

