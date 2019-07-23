EP ready for big Argentine battle

Boosted by a nail-biting 39-38 win over the Boland Cavaliers, EP’s resurgent Elephants are preparing to sink their tusks into the Argentine Jaguares at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.



EP manager Thando Manana is expecting a huge crowd to converge on the stadium for what is shaping up into a defining moment in the Elephants’ Currie Cup campaign...

