6AM | Deadline looms for Gauteng school admission applications

Monday is the last day to apply for admission for grade 1 and grade 8 at Gauteng schools.

Online applications for the two grades for 2020 close at midnight.

The Gauteng education department has warned parents who have not yet applied for their children to do so before the deadline.

“As a province, we are pleased that the parent population and stakeholders in Gauteng have embraced the use of the online application. This ground-breaking online application has provided the department with credible and reliable information.

"We will, therefore, continue to enhance this system and link it to other existing government systems to further strengthen the credibility of the information attained,” said MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi in a statement on Sunday.

Lesufi said the department recorded the highest number of applications for admissions for 2020 when the system went live in May, with a total of 220,802 applications received for grades 1 and 8.