Durban celebrates as cable thief sentenced to 15 years

Barbara Cloete, a forensic investigator from the infrastructure theft department said: "This is a major victory for the city. It shows that we are serious about our approach and we will not tolerate any theft of infrastructure. This particular criminal act has a direct, negative impact on our residents as they are left without power for many hours."

Cloete said cable theft is a major challenge as millions of rands are lost as a result of the crime.

"Business owners also suffer a great loss in production and profit while household consumers suffer damages to electrical appliances and food spoils. The dark and poorly lit roads can lead to fatalities and a guise for criminals to operate," she added.

The accused was prosecuted under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015, which came into effect in June 2016.

It was designed to recognise the importance of essential infrastructure in providing basic services to the public. It also focuses on the high incidence of crime relating to essential infrastructure and its impact on public safety, electricity supply, communications and transportation.

Residents are urged to report cable theft by contacting 080-0311-961.