SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died

http://www.friendsofjohnnyclegg.com - In 2018 a group of well-known musicians came together to celebrate the life and work of Johnny Clegg and recorded a special version of his song - THE CROSSING. All proceeds will go to the ‘Friends of Johnny Clegg Fund’ for primary education. The fund is all about changing lives of young learners all across South Africa, through literacy programmes and using technology in education to pursue outcomes-based interventions. The Fund is managed by The Click Foundation who will distribute funds to their various centers across South Africa. Visit the FriendsOfJohnnyClegg website for more information on the singers, or how to contribute to the Fund. THE CROSSING - JOHNNY CLEGG Through all the days that eat away At every breath that I take Through all the nights I've lain alone In someone else's dream, awake All the words in truth we have spoken That the wind has blown away It's only you that remains with me Clear as the light of day O Siyeza, o siyeza , sizofika webaba noma (we are coming, we are coming, we will arrive soon) O siyeza, o siyeza, siyagudle lomhlaba (we are coming, we are coming, we are moving across this earth) Siyawela lapheshaya lulezontaba ezimnyama (we are crossing over those dark mountains) Lapha sobheka phansi konke ukhulupheka (where we will lay down our troubles) A punch drunk man in a downtown bar Takes a beating without making a sound Through swollen eyes he sways and smiles 'Cause no one can put him down Inside of him a boy looks up to his father For a sign or an approving eye Oh, it's funny how those once so close and now gone Can still so affect our lives O Siyeza, o siyeza , sizofika webaba noma (we are coming, we are coming, we will arrive soon) O siyeza, o siyeza, siyagudle lomhlaba (we are coming, we are coming, we are moving across this earth) Siyawela lapheshaya lulezontaba ezimnyama (we are crossing over those dark mountains) Lapha sobheka phansi konke ukhulupheka (where we will lay down our troubles) Take me now, don't let go Hold me close, I'm coming home O Siyeza, o siyeza , sizofika webaba noma (we are coming, we are coming, we will arrive soon) O siyeza, o siyeza, siyagudle lomhlaba (we are coming, we are coming, we are moving across this earth) Siyawela lapheshaya lulezontaba ezimnyama (we are crossing over those dark mountains) Lapha sobheka phansi konke ukhulupheka (where we will lay down our troubles)