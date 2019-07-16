Special funeral for Nomhle Nkonyeni

Theatre doyenne Nomhle Nkonyeni will be given a special category 2 provincial funeral on Friday.

This was announced at the Nkonyeni home in New Brighton by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday.

Mabuyane, along with Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and safety and security boss Queenie Pink, visited the family after spending a day in the northern areas on an anti-gang outreach programme.

The premier of a province can send a request to the president for consideration if they feel a resident of the province deserves such recognition.

The provincial funeral category 2 is accorded to the deputy speaker of the legislature.

However, other distinguished people can be granted a special provincial official funeral if it is deemed fit.

Mabuyane said the president had made the decision on Tuesday.

"We are here to pass on our condolences to the Nkonyeni family as the legacy that she has left behind forced the whole world into mourning.

"Luckily for us she passed [when] we had already recognised her as a person that is of value," he said, alluding to the fact that Nkonyeni received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver from President Cyril Ramaphosa in April and was due to have a road in New Brighton named after her.

"However, we are losing role models. She was not just a regular role model but was a person who made people around the country happy through social cohesion with her roles on television."

Mabuyane said Nkonyeni risked her life during apartheid to open up the minds of people who were living under the apartheid regime.

"Her role in fighting the regime was felt and we are here on behalf of the government celebrating a life well lived. We thank her family [for] sharing her with us."

Nkonyeni's nephew, Vusi Mancampa, said: "We are still waiting for the representative from the premier's office to tell us what these funerals entail.

"This provides some relief because we want a dignified funeral and we are happy that the state will assist us."

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday at both the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton and the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Nkonyeni's funeral will be held on Friday at the Nangoza Jebe Hall.