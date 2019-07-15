New ferry should bolster visitor numbers to Robben Island

Robben Island is set to increase its passenger-carrying capacity by 270 people with the introduction of a new catamaran ferry in Cape Town.

The ferry, which arrived on Friday, has been named Krotoa, after the first female political prisoner on the island.

“We are very excited about Krotoa's arrival, as this will enhance our carrying capacity as a key component to ensuring high visitor numbers and a seamless visitor experience,” said Ellerick Olckers, visitor operations specialist at Robben Island Museum.

Olckers was appointed a year ago to improve on Robben Island’s operations.

Krotoa has a passenger capacity of 285, a gross tonnage of 319 and a speed of 28.5 knots when fully loaded.