Sport

WATCH | 'I will stop fighting inequality the day I'm in my grave': Serena Williams

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 15 July 2019
Serena Williams.
Serena Williams.
Image: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

Serena Williams is determined to continue fighting for equality, despite calls that she should focus only on tennis.

During a press conference after her loss to Simona Halep in the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday, Williams was asked about a comment made by tennis icon Billie Jean King.

King reportedly said Serena had a lot going on, including her fight against inequality, and suggested that if she wanted to continue winning at tennis in the next year and a half, she should focus only on the sport. 

In response, Serena said she would not stop the fight until she was six feet under.

King denied asking Williams to give up fighting inequality. 

Latest Videos

Step back in time to the first steps on the moon
uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association fifth elective congress

Most Read

X