WATCH | 'I will stop fighting inequality the day I'm in my grave': Serena Williams

Serena Williams is determined to continue fighting for equality, despite calls that she should focus only on tennis.

During a press conference after her loss to Simona Halep in the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday, Williams was asked about a comment made by tennis icon Billie Jean King.

King reportedly said Serena had a lot going on, including her fight against inequality, and suggested that if she wanted to continue winning at tennis in the next year and a half, she should focus only on the sport.

In response, Serena said she would not stop the fight until she was six feet under.