EC teen charged with murder after stick fight turns into fatal knife fight

A stick fight between two teens in Willowvale turned into a knife fight to the death.

Police said one youth drew a knife but was ended up being fatally stabbed with it.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with the alleged murder of a 19-year-old man.

Butterworth police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said two youths from Chafutweni village had a misunderstanding inside a local tavern on Sunday at around 1am.

“They started to fight with sticks and later the (19-year-old) drew his knife. The suspect allegedly overpowered the 19-year-old) and took the knife from him and allegedly fatally stabbed him in his upper body,” said Manatha.

Manatha said it was not yet clear what the two teens were fighting over.

Manatha said the suspect was arrested and later handed over to his parents as he was still a minor.

He was due to appear in the Willowvale magistrate’s court on Monday on a murder charge.

The identity of the deceased was being withheld until next of kin had been informed.