Metro’s hands are tied on removal of the homeless from derelict Bay buildings
A landmark judgment on evictions by the Supreme Court of Appeal is making it difficult for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to remove the homeless from derelict buildings or tear down their shacks on illegally occupied land...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.