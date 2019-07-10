Rape suspect gunned down in shack

A man who was a chief suspect in a a September 2018 rape case was shot dead in his shack on Tuesday night.

Sandisile Mjobe, 29, known as 50 Cents, was a person of interest in an ongoing rape case where a 25-year-old woman was abducted and raped in Kwadwesi.

Police suspect the murder could be linked to a type of revenge killing as nothing was stolen.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mjobe was found dead in his shack in Ramaphosa Street in Govan Mbeki, Bethelsdorp – near Kwadwesi.

“Residents heard multiple gunshots and went to investigated when they noticed four men running away. The residents went to look what happened and found the deceased dead inside the shack,” he said.

“The deceased (Mjobe) had been shot several times in the upper body.”

Beetge confirmed that Mjobe was the main suspect in the case but had not been arrested as investigations were ongoing.

“The woman was walking home when she was abducted and allegedly raped by the suspect,” he said.

“The victim reported the case but has since disappeared and we are trying to locate her.”

Asked if the murder could be linked, Beetge confirm that all aspects would be investigated.