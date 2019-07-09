News

Youth leader making his mark

Despatch man off to attend Obama Foundation Africa leadership summit in Washington

PREMIUM
By Zizonke May - 09 July 2019

Travelling is his way of opening doors, not only for him but also for those around him, according to Xabiso Dubasi.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Legal gangsters' | Cops accused of torture and framing
Tasché Burger wins The Voice SA & it's a pretty big deal

Most Read

X