One dead, another injured in double shooting at Durban car workshop

One man has died and another was severely injured following a double shooting incident at a car repairs shop in Shallcross, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the two men, aged between 40 and 50, both suffered gunshot wounds.

"Unfortunately one person had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him.

"He was declared deceased on the scene. The second victim had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries and was stabilised by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital."

Jamieson said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not known yet, but police were on the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the owner of the business, in Shallcross, south of the city, tried to intervene in an altercation.

"One of the patrons drew a firearm and allegedly shot the owner, fatally injuring him.

"Another family member who was present tried to disarm the suspect resulting in the suspect being shot in the leg," said Mbele.

She told TimesLIVE that angry members of the community "gathered further assaulting the suspect".

"The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he remains in a critical condition under police guard.

"Police have seized two firearms and ammunition allegedly used during the commission of the crime," she said.

Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.