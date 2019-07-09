DA calls for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's 30-day suspension to be made permanent

Ntuli said Zikalala must put aside his factional alliance with Gumede and do what he is ethically obligated to do and restore stability to eThekwini.

"I have also written to the MEC of Cogta in the province urging him to put eThekwini under administration using section 139, given that the city manager and several senior leaders in the administration, as well as 62 ANC councillors, have been implicated in a wide range of fraud and corruption allegations," she said.

On Monday ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said come Wednesday a decision will be made public on whether Gumede would resume office.

Simelane-Zulu said Gumede's bail conditions and whether they would allow her to effectively do her job as mayor would weigh heavily on the party's decision to have her reinstated.

Gumede appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in May on fraud-related charges in connection with a R208m solid-waste tender in the city. She is out on R50,000 bail.