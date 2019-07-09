No need for violence in land process, says parliamentary committee after farm manager thrown in fire

Land restitution is highly emotive but violence should not enter the process.

This is the message from the agriculture, land reform and rural development portfolio committee following the horrific attack on a farm manager on a 7,500-hectare KwaZulu-Natal farm valued at more than R300m.

"Whilst we understand that the land restitution process is highly emotive and tied to the trauma, pain and suffering arising from historic dispossession, we can never allow violence to define a process that is intended to be restorative, healing and advancing reconciliation and social cohesion.

"We appeal to all individuals and communities involved in land claims and restitution processes not to take the law into their own hands, regardless of the circumstances," said the committee's chairperson Mandla Mandela.

The farm manager was hospitalised with burns on Saturday after "violent thugs" invaded a farm, set it alight and allegedly threw him into a fire.

It is alleged that there is a division within the Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA) at Mtwalume, where a group of people had approached the Land Claims Court over claims to the same land.