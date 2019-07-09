DA leaders to lay charges against toilet scandal accused

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga today visited Fleet Street Police Station to open a case of fraud against Amathole District Municipality, its former municipal manager, Chris Magwanqana, and the Siyenza Group.

Flanked by Vaughan Holmes, Bhanga's attorney and caucus chair of the DA in the Buffalo City Metro, and Dharnesh Dhaya, DA BCM chief whip, Bhanga discussed issues around jurisdiction with acting station commander colonel Kenneth Xhosa.

Xhosa confirmed that a similar case pertaining to the Siyenza scandal already exists.