Nerves of steel a prerequisite for chainsaw-tossing busker

Suffering a traumatic head injury at the age of six while living on the family farm in Canada, busker Stickman – also known as Tim Michell – learnt from a young age how to control pain.

It is this ability which has helped him develop and master astonishing stunts including lying on a bed of nails while a person stands on top of him.

From tossing chainsaws and sharp knives in the air, simultaneously with a lacrosse ball, Stickman has several world records behind his name for his ability to juggle sticks along with other objects.

A former computer engineer from Toronto, Stickman – as he prefers to be called – said he decided to go into street art which includes performing death-defying stunts for the thrill of it which he has been doing for most of his life.

“[Street performance] is the hardest form of art [and] the audience interaction is the most rewarding part,” Stickman said.

Having travelled to 56 countries in total and now based in London, Stickman used to be a magician and hypnotist before he moved on to more dangerous performances on the streets and at festivals.

“There is something about walking on to the street and gathering the audience from nothing. It is the ultimate experience,” he said.

After a few stints on television and on stage, the nearly 50-year-old artist said he preferred performing on the streets and at festivals because it was more playful and interactive with a lot of involvement from the audience.

“All the experiences [television, stage and street] are good for different reasons, but the street is still the best,” he said.

It is the first time he has performed at the Village Green and also his first visit to SA.

Stickman said his experience in Makhanda so far reminded him of home.

“It truly feels like I am at a country fair [back home in Canada],” he said.

During his perilous routine, Stickman uses a variety of objects to juggle and toss around, leaving people gasping at his antics.

“It is more of a kids’ show – the parents get scared but the kids are OK,” he said.

Stickman said his experience in SA, and interaction with its people, was very different to London.

“The people here are extremely friendly – the exact opposite [to London],” he said.

● Catch Stickman at the Village Green daily from 9am to 6pm until Sunday.