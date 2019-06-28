Cape Town calls for halt to octopus fishing after second whale dies

The City of Cape Town has called for a moratorium on octopus fishing after a second whale death in False Bay.

The council said at least three whales had been entangled and two had died in the past two weeks as a result of octopus fishing.

On Wednesday evening, city officials were told the carcass of a young humpback whale was floating about 500m off Sunny Cove, in Fish Hoek. They discovered the whale had drowned after getting tangled in an octopus fishery line.

"I am very worried about the impact this is having on our marine life and ecosystem, and the ethics of the octopus fishing practice in general," said Marian Nieuwoudt, the mayoral committee member for the environment.

"I thus request the new [fisheries] minister Barbara Creecy to place a moratorium on this permit and that all fishing gear be removed from False Bay until such time as the fishing gear and equipment are redesigned, tested, and proven not to pose a threat to our marine life.

"We are aware that livelihoods and jobs depend on the octopus fishing industry. However, we have to insist on sustainable practices. We cannot allow a situation where whales continue to die because of these nets."