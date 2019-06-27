Police identify three of the homeless men killed in Pretoria murder spree

Gauteng police have identified three of the five homeless people who were murdered in Pretoria - and are busy tracking down their families.

Five homeless men have been found dead in the area of Muckleneuk over the past month.

Previously, police said that all five victims were "male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night".

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said on Wednesday the identities of three of the men were known to the police.

"Through processes we managed to identify three of the men. We are now trying to locate their families. We cannot give out their names until their families are located," Masondo said.

All homeless people were urged to remain vigilant and to sleep in groups.