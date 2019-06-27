New hope for Gamtoos farmers

Hundreds of jobs and millions of rands are expected in the Gamtoos River Valley starting in July after the easing of extraction restrictions from the Kouga Dam.

The relaxing of the stringent water quotas from 40% to 85%, imposed for the past two years on the 200 citrus, cash crop and dairy producers reliant on the region’s biggest water source is set to re-establish the area as one of the agricultural hubs of the province.

The decision follows discussions between the department of water and sanitation, Kouga Dam custodians the Gamtoos Irrigation Board and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Tuesday.

The Kouga Dam’s water level is steady at about 45%.

The restrictions, introduced in 2017, saw farmers able to extract only 20% of their annual water allocations in mid-2018, resulting in cutbacks in citrus and cash crop – such as potatoes, broccoli, carrots and cauliflower – production.

Irrigation board CEO Rienette Colesky said this had seen job cuts for seasonal and permanent workers.

She said the restrictions had resulted in a 20.8% reduction in employment of full-time and seasonal labourers – a loss of R51.4m to lower income families in lost wages over the past year, directly and indirectly affecting 6,640 individuals

“This [easing of restrictions] will have far-reaching effects for the valley and the people who live in it,” she said.

“Agriculture is the biggest employer and contributor to the valley and through this decision we will see the employment of more people and greater profits for the industry in the region.”

She said in the absence of restrictions, major retailers purchased fresh produce from farms in the Loerie, Hankey and Patensie areas to the tune of R107m annually.

“During the past two years, the ability of these vegetable farmers to deliver on the contracts signed with retailers was put in jeopardy due to the drought.

“Dairy farmers had to move their livestock to greener pastures outside the valley.”

Water department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the easing of the restrictions was not a licence to flout the conditions of existing water use licences.

“These will continue to be the basis of operation for the farmers,” he said.

“The department remains enjoined to ensure each user stays within the prescripts of their water use licence as issued. The new allocations are for the water year [starting in July].

“At the beginning of each hydrological season, there is a need to review conditions and consult in order to agree on the conditions at the time and the forecast.”

Irrigation board chair and citrus farmer Tertius Meyer welcomed the easing of restrictions. “We are still facing a drought if you look at the below-average rainfall we’ve received over the past 12 months.

“So, the easing of restrictions makes a significant difference,” Meyer said.

“It’s still not the full 100% allocation, but it’s something.

“More water-intensive vegetable crops will probably start being planted again, which in turn will create more employment.”

Fellow board member and citrus farmer Khaya Katoo said the relaxed restrictions would see him plant more saplings.

The citrus harvested in years to come would be predominantly for export to markets like Europe, the Middle East, China and the US, he said.

“The trees would be planted in lands which until now have stood empty after being used for water-intensive vegetable crops – crops which were axed when harsh water restrictions were introduced in 2017.

“This means we can start employing again, starting with permanent workers for planting and, down the line, more seasonal workers for harvesting,” Katoo said.