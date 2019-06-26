Three arrested in connection with Port Elizabeth robberies

Three suspects were arrested in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday in connection with two separate robberies.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three suspects had robbed a shop in the Lusaka informal settlement in Greenbushes in the latest incident at about 10am.

"According to police information, a 24-year old worker was behind the counter when three men entered the shop.

"One went to the fridge and took out a 2l cooldrink while the other went to the back of the shop.

"The third suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded the teller hand over money.

"Cigarettes, cash and toiletries were thrown into a bag and the men ran out of the shop.

"They jumped into a waiting gold Mazda 3 vehicle that was parked outside," she said.

"Police arrived minutes after the robbery and in the suspects' haste to get away, one was left behind. He was arrested."

A chase ensued and the police managed to stop the car.

"The other suspect was arrested while still inside the vehicle.

"The stolen goods and cash were found in the vehicle," she said.

In a separate case, a man was arrested for allegedly robbing a couple inside their house in Mpukani Street in Walmer Township on Tuesday night.

"It is alleged that the 34-year-old man and his wife were inside their house when at about 11pm they heard a knock on the door," Naidu said.

"After the knock they heard the gate being broken.

"The door was then kicked open and two suspects entered.

"They pointed a fireman at the couple and demanded money.

"They also took the television, a laptop and two cellphones."

Naidu said the victims had recognised the attackers.

By 1pm on Wednesday, police had arrested one of the suspects, a 25-year-old, at his workplace in Deal Party.

All three will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday.