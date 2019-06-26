South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan did not mince his words in Egypt‚ saying simply he was "not impressed" with the performance in Bafana Bafana's opening 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations defeat against Ivory Coast on Monday.

South Africa were structured‚ but offered very little in attack in the 37 degrees Celsius heat of their Group D opener at Cairo's Al Salam.

Jordaan countered the notion that Bafana do not quite have the players for this level.

"I was not impressed. Let me just stop at that‚" he said.

"Because it really is for the coaches to pick their team‚ to organise the formations‚ to instruct the players what to do.

"But of course that was not the performance that we expected from Bafana. And I think the players know that we were very unhappy.