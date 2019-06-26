IPTS: Law firm Le Roux Inc can keep R2m, high court rules

State fails in high court bid to recover funds

By Kathryn Kimberley -

Law firm Le Roux Inc can hold on to the R2m the national director of public prosecutions had hoped to recover in relation to the plundering of the Integrated Public Transport System, the Port Elizabeth High Court ruled on Tuesday.

