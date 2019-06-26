IPTS: Law firm Le Roux Inc can keep R2m, high court rules
State fails in high court bid to recover funds
Law firm Le Roux Inc can hold on to the R2m the national director of public prosecutions had hoped to recover in relation to the plundering of the Integrated Public Transport System, the Port Elizabeth High Court ruled on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.