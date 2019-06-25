WATCH | 'Nobody can murder you, rape you and burn your body': a visual investigation into the Siam Lee tragedy

Her abduction followed a “date” with Ntuli, after which she told her mother that she “never wanted to see that man again”.

While the search for her spanned the province in the wake of her disappearance‚ the charred remains of a woman were found in a sugarcane field by a farmer and his grandson in New Hanover two days later.

The remains were positively identified as the 20-year-old by her relatives, and later confirmed by DNA tests.

Since his arrest, in the weeks after Lee’s charred body was discovered, Ntuli’s name was withheld until he tendered a plea. He faced several charges relating to the Lee matter as well as his alleged interactions with two other women, including a former lover.

On Friday, Sue Foster, a close friend of Lee’s mother, Carmen, said she was shocked and disappointed to learn about Ntuli’s death.

“I can’t believe a monster like him got away with the charges by dying.”

Foster, who considered Lee as her daughter, added: “I just wanted a trial for my Siam. I don’t care about that man.”

But Foster also said Ntuli’s death meant that he couldn’t hurt another woman again.