WATCH | Two trucks torched outside Paterson
Transport trucks were torched by unidentified men in the wee hours of Tuesday
Two trucks torched outside Paterson https://t.co/432faeDGiQ pic.twitter.com/CImjyS2cIX— garethwilson (@garethwilson) June 25, 2019
Two trucks were destroyed after being petrol bombed on the N10 outside Paterson at about 2am on Tuesday morning.
The estimate damage is about R3m.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened about 11km’s from the town while the trucks were parked on the side of the road.
“The two trucks were empty at the time and travelling back towards the Free State. The two drivers opted to pull over on the side of the road to sleep for a short while before continuing their journey,” he said.
“While they were sleeping in their trucks, they both awoke to the sound of glass shattering and flames.”
Beetge said the drivers, aged 39 and 44 years, jumped out of the trucks to realise both were engulfed in flames.
“When they managed to jump out, they noticed four to five people running away with balaclavas covering their faces. They then jumped into a getaway car parked close by and sped off.”
Beetge said attempts by the drivers to extinguish the flames failed.
Police suspect that petrol bombs were used to set the trucks alight.
“Nothing was stolen in the incident and the motive remains unknown at this stage,” he said.
A case of malicious damage to property is being investigated.