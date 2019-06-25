WATCH | Two trucks torched outside Paterson

Two trucks were destroyed after being petrol bombed on the N10 outside Paterson at about 2am on Tuesday morning.

The estimate damage is about R3m.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened about 11km’s from the town while the trucks were parked on the side of the road.

“The two trucks were empty at the time and travelling back towards the Free State. The two drivers opted to pull over on the side of the road to sleep for a short while before continuing their journey,” he said.

“While they were sleeping in their trucks, they both awoke to the sound of glass shattering and flames.”