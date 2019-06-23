Goodyear SA doing everything for family of Bay electrician who died at plant

Goodyear South Africa was doing everything possible to help the family of an electrician who died after a tyre press machine went off accidentally at the Uitenhage’s plant on Friday.

Goodyear South Africa group managing director Darren Hayes-Powell expressed his deepest condolences to Bakers’ family and friends.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our employees, Dial Bakers, on Friday afternoon at our Uitenhage facility,” Hayes-Powell said.