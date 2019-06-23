Goodyear SA doing everything for family of Bay electrician who died at plant
Goodyear South Africa was doing everything possible to help the family of an electrician who died after a tyre press machine went off accidentally at the Uitenhage’s plant on Friday.
Goodyear South Africa group managing director Darren Hayes-Powell expressed his deepest condolences to Bakers’ family and friends.
“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our employees, Dial Bakers, on Friday afternoon at our Uitenhage facility,” Hayes-Powell said.
“At this stage, it is still not clear what transpired and it would be inappropriate to speculate. We are cooperating fully with local authorities.”
An inquest docket was opened following the death of Dial Bakers, a 53-year-old electrician, at the tyre plant in Uitenhage.
Police spokesperson Warrant officer Majola Nkohli said the incident happened at 4.10pm on Friday.
“It is believed Bakers, who was a maintenance electrician, was busy working on a tyre press machine when it accidentally went off,” Nkohli said.
He sustained head injuries and died on the scene.
