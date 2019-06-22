News

Inquest docket opened after Bay man dies at Good Year plant

By Hendrick Mphande - 22 June 2019
An inquest docket has been opened following the death of a 53-year-old electrician at a tyre plant in Uitenhage on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Warrant officer Majola Nkohli said Dial Bakers died at Good Year SA (Pty) LTD in Algoa Rd. The incident happened at 4.10pm on Friday.

"It is believed Bakers, who was a maintenance electrician, was busy working on a tyre press machine when it accidentally went off," Nkohli said.

The deceased sustained head injuries and died on the scene.

Further details are not available at this stage.

