An 89th-minute own goal by substitute Itamunua Keimuine earned Morocco an unconvincing last-gasp victory against Namibia in Group D's opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) fixture at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Sunday.

Searing late afternoon heat played a significant role‚ as for almost 90 minutes Morocco's opening game could not go to script.

Twice Afcon winner Herve Renard's 2018 World Cup qualifiers could not manage the cohesion or tempo to pick apart the courageous Southern African underdogs‚ and eventually it was the Namibians who had to do the scoring for them.

Bafana Bafana meet Ivory Coast in Sunday's second Group D game‚ also on the billiard table surface of this compact new Cairo venue‚ also kicking off at 4.30pm.

Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti‚ the former Cape Town Santos forward‚ is a relatively experienced campaigner despite only being 44. He has coached the Brave Warriors now for seven years in two stints.