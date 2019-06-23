EC's Nokuzola Mndende gets thumbs-up from President for cultural commission
Well-known Eastern Cape cultural activist Dr Nokuzola Mndende has been appointed to the 13-member Commission for Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Rights Commission).
