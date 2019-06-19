A sad story in six words: Mzansi shares its tales of woe
South Africans left social media all emotional after sharing their sad stories in six words.
The hashtag #ASadStoryIn6Words was filled with some sad - but surprisingly also a few hilarious - stories.
The stories included many about one of the country's biggest crises, unemployment - and most everything else.
Here is a snapshot of some top reactions:
#ASadStoryIn6Words Guys being unemployed can course depression. ????? pic.twitter.com/HCEu78rhyn— Apparently |425| (@Boss1sss) June 18, 2019
#ASadStoryIn6Words "Sorry, we closed. Come back tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/ymM9oURJYm— Teddy Bear ? (@TedMixedThat) June 18, 2019
He passed away in the morning. #ASadStoryIn6Words pic.twitter.com/8k1sBQ7mbp— Rato?? (@motlhabi_lerato) June 18, 2019
#ASadStoryIn6Words your application was unsuccessful? pic.twitter.com/0S6HplDgEn— Lerato? (@Laylar_M) June 18, 2019
#ASadStoryIn6Words: We regret to inform you that.. pic.twitter.com/TmYf0aHTW3— ? ??????? ?. ???????? ? ?? (@KingTeeReloaded) June 18, 2019
I have a degree, still unemployed #ASadStoryIn6Words pic.twitter.com/0QEf2QN2Dr— RUDE THULI (@RudeThuli) June 18, 2019
#ASadStoryIn6Words 3 to 4 years working experience pic.twitter.com/FVlMZ4TtaC— Mamabesa❤️ (@RamajelaMampho) June 18, 2019
#ASadStoryIn6Words Please Dissapoint me again Mabena, please. pic.twitter.com/u6qOPao8Ay— Ejayworldwide (@Simphiwe_Mnyand) June 18, 2019
#ASadStoryIn6Words I'm employed but i'm getting peanuts. pic.twitter.com/AT8TtQ2UIj— Avu (@AngikhoRight) June 18, 2019