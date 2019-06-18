UFS team to study destruction caused by Vredefort meteorite

A team of five scientists from the University of the Free State is about to undertake research into the destruction caused by the Vredefort Crater meteorite.

The ancient meteorite could hold clues critical to the history, mechanisms and consequences of meteorite strikes on earth and elsewhere in the solar system.

The team said the results of this work could lead to a better understanding of the effects of such impacts and greater safety of the earth.

The team said the vast crater was also fascinating for human interest on early mankind, who used it as a centre of cultural importance and left rock carvings as proof of their presence.

The university is situated only 290km from the largest meteorite crater on earth. The crater has an initial diameter of 300km, and - at more than two billion years old - is the oldest impact crater on earth. The meteorite that made the impact was travelling at 70,000km/h when it struck the earth.

Had mankind been present at the time of the Vredefort impact, it could have led to human extinction on earth.