SA superfan Botha Msila still hopeful of reaching Egypt to support Bafana at Afcon

South African superfan Botha Msila is still hopeful of reaching Egypt to support Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)‚ but has admitted defeat in his bid to go from Cape Town to Cairo over land.

Msila was denied entry to Ethiopia having not obtained the required visa‚ and has called time on his journey‚ though he has promised to one day complete the 10‚000-kilometre trek.

His Zimbabwean ‘teammate’‚ Alvin Zhakata‚ also faced visa issues on the Ethiopian border‚ but has decided to push on with his journey.

"I found out it will be difficult to pass the border‚ so I have chosen not to be a difficult person to other countries‚” Msila said in a video posted on Twitter.