Fixing the economy is Cyril Ramaphosa's top task, finds survey

Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening, South Africans are eager to hear how the reversing economy can be tackled.

This is according to marketing and social research consultancy Citizen Surveys.

A May analysis conducted immediately after the national and provincial elections revealed that the number of South Africans who believed the country was heading in the right direction increased by 9% from April to 38% - levels not seen since the height of ‘Ramaphoria’ in the second quarter of 2018, said the report.

And although his presidential job approval rating has increased from 54% in April to 63% in May, the June 20 State of the Nation Address will be challenging for President Ramaphosa as frustrated South Africans are now demanding more than a plan - they are looking for action and tangible results.