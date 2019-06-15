SA tennis legend David Samaai dies

SA tennis legend David Samaai, 92, who played in Wimbledon, the French Open, the Swiss Open and the German Open, died on Friday.

Samaai, who was one of seven brothers and was born in the Western Cape in 1927, retained the SA singles championship for 21 years and also won the SA double championship with partner Ossie Woodman.

Tennis SA said in a statement on their Facebook page on Friday that Samaai was known for his big forehand, fearsome serves, his court speed, his enviable back hand, balance, excellent anticipation and impeccable net play.

Samaai was inducted into the Sports Legends Hall of Fame on Heritage Day last year.

Tennis SA president Gavin Crookes called Samaai a "true gentleman of the game".

"His knowledge of the game of tennis was legend. He was always happy and enthusiastic to share this expertise. I am aware of many he mentored, and they are richer for this guidance," Crookes wrote.

"David was at all times humble, gracious, caring and of course passionate about the game of tennis. The expression 'true gentleman' is often insincere. In David's case it is a perfect description and a genuine and richly deserved compliment for someone who served both tennis and the tennis family with distinction."

Tennis SA vice-president Riad Davids described Samaai on Friday on their Facebook page as a "living legend".

"Wow, what an unassuming individual. He did not try to show off his status – rather he was calm, kind and endearing to everyone he met or conversed with. We will always remember him on court, with about 20 young children all copying his smile, while coaching," Davids wrote.

Western Cape cultural affairs and sports minister Anroux Marais said in a statement: "Samaai hailed from Paarl, where his father taught him the game of tennis. Because no non-white schools had tennis courts at that time, the Samaai family built their own tennis court in their garden, where they played with homemade rackets."