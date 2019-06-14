Young Nelson Mandela Bay tutors give up time for pupils
Extra classes offered to hundreds in Motherwell
For almost two years, the project co-ordinator, Masande Dudula, 25, and his team of 15 tutors have spent their Saturdays with hundreds of grade 8 and 9 pupils from Ncedo Senior Secondary School and Mfesane Senior Secondary School.
