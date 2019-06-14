Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage

PREMIUM

By Guy Rogers -

Untreated sewage is pouring into the Great Fish River following a major breakdown at the water treatment works at Cradock. Responding to a report by the DA of a human health, environmental and economic crisis unfolding as a result of the pollution, department of water and sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said on Thursday night that the plant had stopped working.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.