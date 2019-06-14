Mourners gather to pray and seek justice for mutilated student

More than 100 people gathered in 5°C temperatures on Thursday to attend an all-night vigil to honour brutally murdered Naledi Lethoba.

Lethoba, 21, was found dead in an open field last month in Welkom.

Her breasts had been cut off. A knife protruded from her neck. There were burns on her body and face.

Beautiful, forever smiling and well mannered were some of the words used to describe the slain Goldsfield TVET College student during the prayer session.

Men, women and children with blankets and candles prayed in the Ferdi Meyer Hall ahead of a formal bail application on Friday of 19-year-old student Obed Leshoro, who was arrested in connection with the murder.